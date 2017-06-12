EV Owners Rejoice as Home Charging Stations Get a Facelift

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2017 --With a nearly 40 percent increase in electric car sales from 2015 to 2016, and a 641 percent increase since 2012, a new revolutionary product launched on Kickstarter is aimed to ease frustrations of current and future EV owners.



The patent pending EV Valet is a sleek outlet safety shield and cable organizer. Available for pre-order for early adopters who want to save over 50%, the Valet is the first ever all-in-one EV outlet management system. This beautifully designed cover adds a beautiful aesthetic to the otherwise ugly industrial looking outlets EV owners have in their garages.



The EV Valet is built with 90 percent recycled plastic, covers the existing EV outlet, and subsequently provides a safe charging and cable storage station. As of today, there is no other EV outlet cover on the market.



Founder and inventor of Valet, Adam Modras said the idea came to him after his first EV vehicle purchase. "After setting up EV charging in my garage, I searched to find anything that would cover the ugly outlet and manage the cable," said Modras. "There was nothing I could find. After reaching out to several electricians, I realized that this was a constant problem that new EV owners ran into and needed a solution."



The highly anticipated Tesla Model 3 is set to be released in 2018. With nearly a half a million vehicles pre-ordered at $1,000 down, the need for home EV charging and management stations is imminent.**



"Preparation is needed in the garage before you bring an EV home," said Modras. "It's never too early to get the EV outlet installed and a Valet to keep it safe and organized."



With a slender modern design, Valet takes up minimal space, installs in minutes, a and requires no additional drilling. It simply fits over the existing EV outlet providing a safe and affordable garage solution for EV owners. It keeps cables off the floor while enclosing hazardous electrical outlets. Just one Valet takes care of the entire charging system and works with any EV.



The EV Valet is made in the United States and ships from California. Pre-order pricing ranges from $79 to $99 and is only available at https://www.meetvalet.us



About Adam Modras

Adam Modras, an IT specialist, has always been fascinated with innovation. He actively seeks the latest and greatest gadgets, backing many Kickstarter products over the past six years. Adam is a natural born inventor with a brilliant computer mind. He incessantly finds ways to improve daily activities, making them more efficient, more aesthetic and user-friendlier. He is a true artist in his ability to envision a world constantly advancing.



Resources

*ChargePoint, The State of EV Charging in 2016; https://www.chargepoint.com/charging-forward/

**PluginCars, Buying Your First Home EV Charger; http://www.plugincars.com/quick-guide-buying-your-first-home-ev-charger-126875.html