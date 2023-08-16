Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2023 --Motherhood is a gift but can take a toll on the body. After award-winning actress, director, and producer Eve Longoria gave birth, she revealed how revolutionary skin tightening treatment Morpheus8 became a part of journey. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/eva-longoria-shares-why-morpheus8-is-her-go-to-treatment/



"After I had my son Santiago, I took my time getting back in shape again, and I wanted to do things a slow and steady way," Eva Longoria said. "Another mom recommended InMode to me, and I went and got the treatment and noticed results. I don't believe in defying aging, but if the technology is there to help look and feel better, why not?"



At Dr. Roz Kamani's clinic in Vancouver, Morpheus8 has become extremely popular because it quickly produces visible skin-tightening results to rejuvenate the texture and tone of the skin. The state-of-the-art technology behind this treatment produces noticeable changes seen in the skin. The treatment is a device that is based on radio frequency energy through 12-24 micro needles that are silicone coated ( for safety for all skin types) spindles with gold tips for targeted and controlled fractional and sub ablative treatments.



The depth of the needles can be adjusted as is the amount of energy, depending on the skin type, area and how deep or superficial in the skin the treatment is needed.



This technology improves skin laxity, fine wrinkles, jowls, sub mental fullness, and general skin tone and texture.



We recommend packages of 3-6 treatments one month apart with minimal downtime of 2-5 days.



When discussing her favourite face and body treatments, Eve Longoria mentioned InMode's Morpheus8. "I really feel more radiant when I do these treatments," says Eva. For me specifically, it was about my stomach getting that extra kick that I needed."



Morpheus8 is a fractional skin treatment that stimulates collagen production of the underlying layers of the skin—it's a wake-up call for collagen and elastin, resulting in an anti-aging treatment that works from the inside out.



The treatment process takes about 30-45 minutes. Fine, gold-plated needles emit high radio frequency heat waves to stimulate cell collagen, which helps tighten the skin. After the procedure, it takes about a week to fully heal. The main symptoms are a bit of redness and irritation, which disappear within the first couple of days. Results can be seen after a few days and are most apparent after three weeks. However, the skin continues to improve for as much as three months after treatment.



While the Morpheus8 results are not permanent, they are visible for an extended time. Usually, it is recommended to do the treatment once every three or six months, depending on the client's skin type, to maintain the best results.



After trying Morpheus8 — a treatment that uses radiofrequency and microneedling to target deep into the layers of the skin, Eva raves, "That was the mother of all treatments."



For Dr. Kamani and her Kitsilano-based team, Morpheus8 has consistently been one of the most popular treatments. Depending on the skin type, clients typically benefit most from one to three sessions, with occasional touch-ups to maintain optimal results.



Learn what Morpheus8 in Vancouver can do for you. It might not mean waking up looking like Eva Longoria, but the treatment has helped countless men and women become the best, most confident version of themselves.



Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as neuromodulators to treat facial wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier cosmetic doctors and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



