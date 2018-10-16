Evans Insurance Agency Brings the Best Rates on Life Insurance in Charleston and Hurricane West Virginia

St. Albans, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --Evans Insurance Agency has been serving the customers since the year 1981 and is recognized for offering world-class insurance policies for the families residing in Charleston, Hurricane, Kanawha County, Nitro, Putnam County, in addition to St. Albans, WV. Evans Insurance Agency offers the top quality life insurance in Charleston and Hurricane West Virginia. The company knows that life insurance is significant for protecting the financial prospect for an individual, and therefore they offer an extensive collection of insurance policies to help the customers build a security plan that is both inexpensive and clear-cut. Evans Insurance Agency provides numerous life insurance options which may include permanent, universal, whole, term, fixed annuities, return of premium term, and many other life insurance policies.



Evans Insurance Agency does not endorse any specific insurance company but rather shop on behalf of the customers so that they can get top quality insurance policies that will meet their requirements and needs. Besides offering the best quality life insurance, the company also offers a vast range of other policies which include homeowner's, commercial as well as car insurance in Hurricane and Charleston West Virginia.



Being one of the most reliable independent insurance agency, Evans Insurance Agency brings their know-how to work for the customer with trustworthy, established insurance companies and even direct the clients so that they can purchase the policies at the most competitive rates. To get in touch with the knowledgeable and competent agents here, one can at once call the company at 304-722-6443. Besides, the company can also be contacted on the toll-free number which is 800-439-6442. One can also visit the website of the company to get quotes without paying anything. The professionals within the company are always ready to assist customers with the top quality services.



About Evans Insurance Agency

Evans Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency that offers services to the Putnam and Kanawha Counties, in addition to the adjoining regions of Hurricane, West Virginia, St. Albans, Nitro and Charleston.