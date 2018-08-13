Evans Insurance Agency Offers the Top Quality Homeowners Insurance in Hurricane and Charleston West Virginia

St. Albans, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2018 --Evans Insurance Agency has been established in the year 1981. This well-known independent insurance agency has been offering its services to the residents of St. Albans, West Virginia, as well as its adjoining areas for more than three decades. With the assistance of their priceless experience, this agency can make out all the needs of their clients, and help them in selecting the most effective coverage plan.



With Evans Insurance Agency, one can benefit from their ability to select from the most trustworthy, competitive insurance providers in the business, so one can rely on them to recommend the solution that best meets their needs. Since it is an independent agency, the company is not limited to the products and services offered by just one insurance company instead the company does the shopping for the client and help them find the best policy.



A homeowners insurance in Hurricane and Charleston West Virginia from Evan Insurance can cover fire and water damages as well as injuries and theft. In case all the risks cannot be covered under a standard policy, then they offer several umbrella coverage options to supplement the coverage. Apart from specializing in homeowner's insurance policy, the company also provides other types of policies such as auto, commercial, health and life insurance in Charleston and Hurricane West Virginia. The homeowner's insurance from Evans Insurance Agency includes homes, apartments, condos, townhomes as well as mobile homes.



To avail cost effective and the best in class life, health, commercial or auto or home insurance one can right away give a call at 304-722-6443. Evans Insurance Agency can also be contacted through their website, as well as through their toll-free number which is 800-439-6442. The insurance agents within the company are always ready to assist the customers with whatever questions that they may have.



About Evans Insurance Agency

Evans Insurance Agency has been founded in the year of 1981. This independent insurance agency serves Kanawha and Putnam Counties, as well as the neighboring regions of Hurricane, West Virginia, Charleston, Nitro and St. Albans.