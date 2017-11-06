Evans Insurance Agency Safeguards One's Roof with Home Insurance in Hurricane and Charleston West Virginia

St. Albans, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2017 --Evans Insurance Agency, established in 1981, is a well-known name in the insurance industry. Since their inception, they have been providing world-class insurance to the residents of St. Albans, West Virginia and its surrounding areas for 35 years and going strong. Being an independent insurance agency, they bring years of experience to the table helping their clients take home the best insurance solutions.



Every insurance plan that the agents at Evans Insurance draw up for their client happens to be an exclusive one. They know that the need of the clients will never be the same and that is the reason they believe in offering individual and undivided attention to their guests. They sit down with individual guests and hear them out. It is only after an open communication that the insurance policy is drafted for that guest.



Building relationships for a long-term and nurturing them is important for success over the years. That is where Evans Insurance Agency deserves a special mention. The insurance agency believes in building relationships that would last them for a very long time. With changing time and demands, the insurance agency too offers every individual unmatched service. The insurance agents at Evans Insurance Agency understand that offering everyone with respective insurance solutions is not an easy task. Apart from offering affordable rates, Evans Insurance Agency carries out a comprehensive needs assessment first before quoting them a price.



Whether it is an auto insurance in Charleston and Hurricane West Virginia or a commercial insurance and life and health insurance, Evans Insurance Agency has more than 35 years of experience in offering insurance coverages that work. They treat their clients with priority, and never put them in the backseat.



Their home insurance in Hurricane and Charleston West Virginia is a comprehensive one that promises to keep the residential property covered against anything from fire and water damage to injuries and theft.



Call 800-439-6442 or 304-722-6443 for more details.



About Evans Insurance Agency

Evans Insurance Agency is a well known insurance agency that was founded in 1981 and offers auto insurance in Charleston and Hurricane West Virginia apart from home insurance, business insurance and more.