Even the Handicapped Deserve a Chance

Little Silver, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2009 -- While working as a volunteer Fire Fighter, Douglas Ryder suffered an accident on the job, which did damage to his spine at the age of 60 right before retirement. Because Douglas was a volunteer, insurance would not cover his lost income. Now being permanently disabled, Doug, living alone and with no other income source had to do something so he could create that income. With just a phone and very little computer skills, Doug devoted himself to doing some research and this is what he found.



When you look at people nearing retirement, roughly four out of ten people aged 55 or older has less than $100,000 saved up for retirement. Most people expect their standard of living to stay the same. But with so little saved how can they expect to live the same lifestyle when they have not saved enough money? A lot of these people don't realize that there is someone like Doug, who truly enjoys helping people, as their full time mentor.



The number of people starting businesses every year is staggering but only about 5% end up surviving. Many people do not know what they are doing, getting into and have absolutely no mentoring at all.



Outside of the ability to own your own business, set your own hours, you will be building a strong financial future. You can own your own home and set up a safe and secure financial plan. People always struggle to create a new way to make money. The most successful people will tell you that they followed a plan step by step to get to a destination with ongoing proper personal guidance.



While researching, Doug also found out that there are so many scams on the Internet. Everything from get rich quick, to purchasing high dollar items that are not worth selling. The reality is that the hopes and dreams of honest people trying to make a better life for themselves are being preyed upon and shattered, day-in and day-out. Our latest findings indicate the average person looking for a legitimate work at home opportunity loses an average of $2,785 to scammers’ pockets. And the time wasted, the grief endured, and the lost income you could have made while falling prey to such scams is immeasurable.



After all his research, Doug finally found one business and being grateful he made a promise. Because this business had become a blessing to him, he promised to help as many people as possible get their prayers answered also.



He now knows, you can actually have a home based business, learn and create a reputable, honest income without being scammed or without having to inventory products.



Douglas Ryder who loves to help people, wants to share how he became now worry free of financial burdens with a proven system that has been recognized in FORBES magazine as the new "GLOBAL MEGA TREND", now doing over 100 BILLION a year globally. If you would like more information, please either call the toll free phone number or visit Douglas Ryder’s web site http://www.dreambudget.com. He has helped so many people reach their goals and would love to do the same for you. Your LIFE and FINANCIAL future will be dramatically affected. This is and has been PROVEN!



http://www.dreambudget.com - 1-877-678-7575