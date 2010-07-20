Even Yosemite Falls has an iPhone App!

Yosemite National Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2010 -- Big Escapes today unveiled the first mobile application for visitors to Yosemite Falls.



The iPhone / iTouch application features a robust GPS map which highlights the visitors’ location as they walk to Lower Yosemite Valley, plus 22 points of interest where NPS Rangers Bob Roney and Vicki Mates share stories of the wildlife, natural forces, and people who shaped this part of Yosemite Valley. On nearing a story spot, the iPhone vibrates to indicate a hidden story or video on topics from John Muir to Floods, Fires, and Bears to the Oak Woodlands and Conifer Forests around Yosemite Falls. The App also brings GPS simplicity to help visitors easily locate the nearest restroom, visitor center, museum, and shuttle bus stops.



“Big Escapes is about telling the stories that enrich the tapestry all around us. We are very excited to have our flagship National Park app feature the incomparable Yosemite Falls,” said Larcum Brown Chief Storyteller for Big Escapes.



"Mobile Visitor Guides are the next frontier for connecting visitors with our national treasures." said Mike Tollefson, President of Yosemite Conservancy. Big Escapes is an innovator, who brings fresh ideas on how to tell stories using the latest technology.”



The application was developed together with Spotlight Mobile, an award-winning software development firm specializing in mobile and web development. Groups interested in experiencing mobile interpretation first hand can download the Yosemite Falls mobile guide with GPS in the Apple Store for $4.99 at http://bit.ly/axCzlX. A portion of the proceeds goes to Yosemite Conservancy to further protect and preserve Yosemite National Park and enhance the visitor experience. To learn more about Yosemite Conservancy, visit http://www.yosemiteconservancy.org.



About Big Escapes

Partnering with National Parks, authors, technology companies, and non-profit associations, Big Escapes produces and markets high quality, natural history apps. By creating new revenue streams for parks, landmarks and other popular destinations, Big Escapes both protects and enhances the visitor experience. Unique in its deep understanding of mobile storytelling and independent approach to technology, Big Escapes provides its clients the best mobile platforms at the best price. For more information or to create your own mobile guide visit http://www.BigEscapes.com or email us at info@BigEscapes.com.

