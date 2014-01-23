Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2014 --Fox Valley Institute holds Evening with an Expert Seminar with Suzanne Keenon, LCPC, will be presenting “Reinvent your Relationship: Five Simple Ways to Jump-Start your Relationship” for An Evening with an Expert at Fox Valley Institute (FVI).



From 7:00 – 8:00pm on Thursday, February 13, 2014, Suzanne will provide guests with information on how to: identify current myths concerning relationships, connect more lovingly with your partner, identify ways to help your partner feel supported, and explore techniques that will deepen intimacy. The cost is a $25.00 donation. 100% of the proceeds will go to Project H.E.L.P. in Naperville, Illinois. Project H.E.L.P. is a community based organization. They offer various programs and services that empower parents with skills for successful parenting. The Evening with an Expert series is held the first Thursday of every month. Each speaker will present on a different topic of expertise.



About The Fox Valley Institute

The Fox Valley Institute offers individual, children, adolescent, couples, marriage, group, and family counseling services, as well as psychological testing, life coaching, RRT, EMDR, Christian counseling, and the Life Line Technique. For more information on Fox Valley Institute’s An Evening with an Expert please visit http://www.fvinstitute.com or send emails to expert@fvinstitute.com for early registration.