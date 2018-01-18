Event Apps Developer Releases New White Label Event App Solution in Response to Apple's Guideline Revisions

Scranton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --JUJAMA, Inc. announces the release of Version 4.0 — white label event app solution in response to Apple's guideline changes. The launch of the app includes a complete redesign and user experience, making its features even more attendee-friendly and engaging.



With the introduction of Engagement Cards, the first of its kind in the event industry, information is put directly in front of the attendee, eliminating clicks or searches. When a user lands on the social feed, they're presented with a series of cards holding useful information — a conference admin announcement, a message from a potential business partner, an important meeting invitation to respond to, allowing the attendee to tend to these requests right from the card, keeping them on-task and engaged. The engagement cards also provide even more visibility for sponsors. With sponsor exposure being a critical component of event apps, the Engagement Cards provide more sponsorship opportunities allowing for higher visibility of corporate clients.



About JUJAMA, Inc.

Since 2010, JUJAMA, Inc. has been a leading provider of well-designed, customized, fully supported event apps, mobile conference apps and associated event technologies for meetings and conferences in many industries around the world. With 24/7 customer support and available onsite customer support, JUJAMA delivers technologies that make events more productive for attendees, exhibitors and sponsors, and more successful for event organizers.



