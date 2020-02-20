Event Store Ltd Announces Managed Event Store

Bath, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2020 --Today Event Store Ltd announced Managed Event Store, part of the Event Store Cloud product line. A fully managed service for the Event Store stream database, Managed Event Store makes it easy for developers to build and run highly available and secure applications that incorporate Event Store without having to worry about managing the underlying infrastructure. It will be fully compatible with the existing Event Store database product enabling customers to easily adopt the solution.



Managed Event Store is expected to be available in early access by 1st June 2020. Customers interested are encouraged to contact Event Store Ltd now to secure an account during the early access period. Find out more and register interest here: https://eventstore.com/event-store-cloud/.



About Event Store Cloud



Event Store Cloud is a multi-cloud software as a service (SaaS) delivery platform allowing customers to subscribe to and manage Event Store service offerings via an API and an easy-to-use web console. Customers can provision services and connect these services securely to their own cloud resources. Managed Event Store (MES) will be the first service provided by the Event Store Cloud platform.



About Event Store Ltd

Event Store Ltd is the company responsible for the development and commercial support of the Event Store stream database product, the leading solution for event persistence within event-sourced applications. Visit https://eventstore.com/ to find out more.