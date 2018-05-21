EventJoin Makes It Easy for Professionals to Connect Before, During and After Networking Events

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2018 --Working professionals all over the world attend networking events each year to grow their professional networks and build connections that can help them in their current and future careers. EventJoin is a new online platform that will help attendees of these events get in touch with each other before the event even begins.



Networking events can often be a bit hectic, making it difficult to identify which other attendees could be truly beneficial to collaborate with. Through the EventJoin platform, attendees can research and get to know the other attendees before the event. They can even make arrangements to meet in person at a networking event, saving both parties time and effort by targeting the exact people they want to connect with.



The creators of the EventJoin platform plan to utilize blockchain technology to streamline and manage all of the data within the platform. Although blockchain hasn't been put into effect just yet, the transition is in the works. This technology will also enhance the security of the platform and make it easier for attendees to verify one another's credentials. The goal is to foster trust and transparency, right from the start.



The EventJoin team also intends to add an incentive program to the platform to encourage networking event attendees to participate on an ongoing basis in order to achieve rewards. The more that users interact with the platform, the greater their results are likely to be and the more benefit it will continue to have for them. Users can interact with the platform both online and through its mobile app, available on iOS and Android.



EventJoin is currently seeking early investors in the platform through a crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. Investors can join this online public offering for a minimum investment of just $250. At a price of $0.50 per share, this equates to 500 shares of company stock. The company will issue a minimum of 20,000 shares up to a maximum of 2,140,000 shares.



At the time of this release, EventJoin had already raised more than $6,000. The campaign will continue to run through July 2018. The funds raised will be used to attract new customers to improve the capabilities of the platform and to upgrade the platform to incorporate blockchain and a rewards program.