EventQuip Adds Manufacturing Department

Montgomeryville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --Establishing its new manufacturing department, EventQuip now produces Flat Panel Tent Tops and Tent Sidewalls, providing limitless inventory with custom options in-house. The capacity for made-to-order production is integral during the COVID-19 pandemic and is also a critical component in executing successful outdoor events. EventQuip continues to expand by ensuring quality design, high-quality materials and unparalleled safety.



"Our job at EventQuip is to make sure that our clients are served with safe, beautiful structures, delivered and installed by our experienced crew," explains Ed Knight, owner of EvetQuip "From backyard events and weddings to emergency response tenting, we provide safe, effective tent and event rental solutions."



This development continues the upward trajectory that's propelled EventQuip forward since its inauguration in 1994. They serve a wide variety of projects & clients including alfresco weddings featured in Philly Magazine, tented events attended by US presidents and Royal Family members, a special commitment to serving the community in times of crisis and countless commercial and restaurant applications.



"We want to help restaurants safely and comfortably re-open as quickly as allowed, as well as provide much-needed experience for patrons who are experiencing quarantine fatigue," says Knight, concerning their recent collaboration with a few Pennsylvania and New Jersey eateries. "If we are able to create safe and enjoyable spaces, I believe it will encourage people to follow the guidelines." These new manufacturing capabilities allow EventQuip to construct temporary structure components tailored to any occasion.



As EventQuip continues to grow, the ability to manufacture Flat Panel Tent Tops and Tent Sidewalls in-house, provides renters with all necessary components for their events, without time constraints or outside challenges. EventQuip's large-scale temporary structures continue to house open-air weddings, special events, fitness & wellness facilities, emergency & commercial spaces throughout the cold seasons with a variety of climate-control options.