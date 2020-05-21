EventQuip Announces Tented Solution for "Restaurant Re-Opening" at Long Island's Tucker's Tavern

Montgomeryville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2020 --EventQuip will be installing a 6400 square foot Tent at Tucker's Tavern on Long Beach Island this Friday, May 22, 2020. This is one of 8 restaurants owned by Fearless Restaurant Group .



The New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association [NJRA], a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for restaurants and those in the industry, has a plan to reopen restaurants as soon as later this month at 50 percent capacity — a percentage many restaurant owners say is the threshold for profitability. They are also negotiating specific guidelines including:



- Restaurant capacity reduced to 50 percent, with diner and bar seating at least six feet apart.



- Seating limited to no more than eight guests per table.



- Tables, chairs, and bars cleaned and sanitized after every use.



- No customers with a fever or cough permitted in the restaurant.



- All guest-facing staff to wear face masks, and customers would be welcome to wear them but not required to.



Increasing dining capacity will be a priority and EventQuip has developed a variety of solutions for expanding restaurant footprints while maintaining required social distancing- tents and temporary structures can be scaled to fit businesses, guidelines, and codes. Customizations include:



- Size & Style

- Open-Air

- HVAC and Air Scrubbers

- Flooring options

- Lighting, sound, and A/V

- Custom graphics and branding



EventQuip is the largest supplier of temporary infrastructure in the Philadelphia area, New Jersey & Delaware. As an essential business owner, Ed Knight feels they can increase space, safety & provide an opportunity for restaurant owners and diners alike; including outdoor seating, sheltered waiting areas, take-out/drive-up stations, safe workstations & break areas for employees.



"We want to help restaurants safely re-open as quickly as allowed, as well as provide a much-needed experience for patrons who are experiencing quarantine fatigue," says Ed Knight, founder and owner of EventQuip. "If we are able to create safe & enjoyable spaces, I believe it will encourage people to follow the guidelines."



Tucker's Tavern – a Long Beach Island institution for over 30 years – offers a gastro-pub menu, raw bar, and local coastal favorites with an ever-changing selection of craft beers and cocktails. Tuckers Tavern has a fully covered outside deck and the rooftop buoy bar with vast views of the bay. Committed to offering safe dining meeting all local health guidelines, Tucker's is adding an outdoor tent in the parking lot to expand their seating.



"Going from stage one to stage two is going to be a matter of weeks," Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily briefing May 18. "Assuming we continue to make health progress, mid-June, and don't hold me to it, is going to look a lot different."



Tucker's Tavern is located on one of the six island communities that officials are offering temporary relief for restaurant owners by relaxing regulations around outdoor dining. In the meantime, Fearless Restaurant Group is proactively adding al fresco dining space to prepare for re-opening and will strictly adhere to all guidelines as they are released.



Tuckers Tavern is part of Fearless Restaurants Group, an expanding collection of restaurants featuring engaging décor, inspired hospitality, creative menus, and a dining experience that allures all of the senses. Lead by restaurateur Marty Grims and his daughter Sydney Grims, Fearless Restaurants creates neighborhood favorites that become a destination for dining. Innovative and inspired seasonal menus feature fresh, top-quality ingredients. Located throughout the Philadelphia region and on Long Beach Island, NJ, Fearless Restaurants include the landmark Moshulu Restaurant on Penn's Landing, White Dog Cafe in University City, Wayne, and Haverford, Autograph Brasserie in Wayne, Louie Louie in University City. Onn Long Beach Island, Fearless Restaurants operates Daddy O Restaurant & Hotel and Tucker's Tavern. Rosalie Wayne and White Dog Glen Mills opening early 2020.