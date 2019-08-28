EventQuip Endorsed in Philadelphia Magazine by the Styled Bride

Montgomeryville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2019 --Philadelphia Magazine's latest Wedding Section spotlights Susan Norcross - owner of The Styled Bride - who mentions EventQuip as her "go-to" partner for outdoor ceremonies. The article, titled "How to host an incredible wedding in your own backyard" by Gina Tomaine, discusses some of the many things to consider when planning open-air nuptials.



"You need to be aware of underground utilities," Norcross points out. "These things aren't common knowledge, so you want to have a tent company come out and survey first to make sure everything fits."



EventQuip has been providing weather-resistant tents in the East Coast since 1994, accommodating US Presidents, members of Britain's Royal Family, and local personalities and clients for countless public and private events. Specializing in large-scale temperature-controlled events and spaces, they additionally work with the construction industry to prevent weather delays & construction variables; coordinate with local, state, and national governments, as well as private business to arrange Long and Short-term Relief Shelter, Emergency & Medical Services, Retail Inventory & Vehicle Housing Solutions, during emergency situations and interim storage solutions.



"EventQuip can build a beautifully enclosed - and fully functioning - space on a variety of open space, including tenting, restrooms and power generators."



Achieving recognition for several accomplishments in the tenting industry, EventQuip's partnership with The Stylish Bride has been beneficial to both parties, Pennsylvanians and a variety of people abroad.