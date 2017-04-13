Everlast and PIQ, the Only AI Wearable for Boxing, Is Now Available

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2017 --After having revealed their partnership at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, PIQ Sport Intelligence, the leading European start-up in the sports Wearables field and Everlast, the leading brand in the world of boxing, announce today the availability in the US and Europe of the PIQ ROBOT™, the first wearable specifically designed for Core boxing and Fitness Boxing.



Everlast and PIQ is now available at $99 on everlast.com, piq.com, in Sport specialized stores, and Consumer Electronics stores.



The best wearable for boxers



Everlast and PIQ delivers the best possible sports experience for boxers. Now, with the PIQ ROBOTT™, boxers are able to record and analyze all dimensions of their workout sessions, including the strength and speed of their strokes. And most importantly, right on their phone, with the app, they'll discover their Winning Factors - their sthrengths identified by GAIA – that they should leverage in order to win.



The first ever global boxing community



PIQ has also created an online community for boxers – the Leaderboards – a dedicated space where they can challenge themselves and each others. Every day, thousands of boxers can check out their ranking, based on their performance. There, boxers can compete within the community, with their friends, and see their progress.



About PIQ Sport Intelligence

Cedric Mangaud and Ongan Mordeniz form the explosive duo behind PIQ Sport Intelligence. Cedric and Ongan are both whizkids in the tech industry, and true sport fans. Before PIQ, Cedric used to manage the Added Values Services at HTC group where he was on the Management Board. Before joining HTC, Cedric was the founder and CEO of Abaxia, a company specialized in mobile software, twice crowned leader in its market. Ongan was VP of Values Added Services at HTC group. Before joining HTC, Ongan used to manage near-shore R&D sites in Belarus for companies he held shares in. Since its creation, PIQ has raised €13m from Taiwanese Foxconn (FIH Mobile Ltd), Ginko Ventures, Orkos Capital, Swisscom and Almaz Capital. PIQ employs today 67 people.



About Everlast

The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world's leading manufacturer, marketer, and licensor of boxing, MMA, and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Benson Henderson and Canelo Alvarez. Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast's products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents.