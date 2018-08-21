Everts Air Cargo Chooses the SkedFlex Air Operations Suite Crew Management System

Eagle, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --Everts Air Cargo has secured a multi-year contract with eTT Aviation for its SkedFlex crew management system. SkedFlex will contribute to Everts' success by providing the next generation of crew management solutions – helping Everts manage its complex operations more efficiently and profitably in the challenging Alaskan environment.



SkedFlex is a comprehensive air operations suite bringing the next generation of crew management products to the aviation sector while providing employees a better quality of life – a critical factor in retention, productivity, and satisfaction given the shortage of qualified pilots and competition among air carriers.



The suite includes advanced automation capabilities to manage operations at a better price point than the outdated and less customer-focused solutions used elsewhere. In streamlining many processes and reporting functions previously performed either manually or with less robust software, SkedFlex significantly reduces administrative workload – freeing airline professionals to focus on what really matters.



"Our diverse fleet combined with unique geographical, environmental and time sensitive requirements necessitate a comprehensive program. SkedFlex attributes that particularly appealed to Everts include its mobility, customization, accessibility, and overall design that allows us tight flight and crew management oversight. We're a dynamic organization and need a product that can accommodate our growth mindset. We're confident SkedFlex will be a good fit," said Everts Air Cargo President/CEO Robert Everts.



About Everts Air Cargo

Established in 1978, Tatonduk Outfitters Limited is a 14 CFR part 121 air carrier operated as Everts Air Cargo. Tatonduk also holds a part 135 Certificate operated as Everts Air Alaska. Everts Air Cargo's corporate headquarters is in Fairbanks, Alaska – home to its primary administrative and heavy maintenance facilities. Everts' line station at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport serves as its gateway to southwestern Alaska.



Alaska's demanding environment compelled Everts to operate a diverse fleet of DC-6 and DC-9 aircraft in scheduled and unscheduled service. Everts also offers 24/7 on-demand charters throughout the USA, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean Islands using DC-9 aircraft, and parabolic flights for Zero Gravity Corporation using specially equipped 727-200 aircraft. These flights are currently being flown for passenger entertainment and NASA scientific research purposes.



About eTripTrader, Inc., dba eTT Aviation

eTT Aviation is a US veteran-owned company, headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, specializing in cloud-based airline crew and flight schedule management solutions that revolutionize the way airlines achieve scheduling flexibility, compliance and control, all while steadfastly adhering to its core values of integrity, innovation, and exemplary customer support.



eTT Aviation's flagship products, SkedFlex (air operations suite), and Crew Companion (world-class trip trading), support tens of thousands of aviation professionals at global, regional, charter, and cargo airlines worldwide.