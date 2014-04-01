Every Family Will Relate to This New Children's Book

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2014 --Summer is coming and now is the perfect time to share great summer activities and ideas with your readers. Introduce your audience to the hilarious new book, “Mom Made Us Write This In The Summer” by Ali Maier.



Ali Maier’s debut publication is a hilarious, journal style book that captures the essence of sibling relationships. This book is sure to be a hit with kids, parents and teachers.



The first, in an upcoming series of adventures in twin-life journaling books, “Mom Made Us Write This In The Summer” gives readers a he-said, she-said view into the lives of twins, brother and sister relationships and a fun family that your audience will love.



Synopsis

A sister and brother, forced to write in the summer, and share ONE journal? Ugh. This is exactly what happens to 10-year-old twins Maggie and Max Pruitt. When Mom comes up with a plan for them to keep a summer journal, Maggie and Max can't believe it. Worse yet, they have to share.



Throughout their writing, Maggie and Max find out they have very different (and hilarious) views about growing up, family and life.



Now is the perfect time to share great summer activities and ideas with perspective audiences. “Mom Made Us Write This In The Summer” is targeted towards children aged 8-12, but is designed to be enjoyed by readers of all ages. Suggested Retail Price: $9.95 ISBN: 978-0-9893755-0-4



“Funny, tell-all journal entries of ten-year-old twins reveals the inner workings of sibling and family relationships as can only be seen through the eyes of children.” - ForeWord Reviews



About Ali Maier

Author Ali Maier's writing shows a unique and funny perspective on family. She has a degree in elementary education from John Carroll University, and is the parent of two close-in-age siblings. In addition to writing and being a mom, Maier and her husband have spent the past 20 years building their interactive web marketing company based in Brunswick, Ohio.



Contact Maier today to request a free book for review or to set up an interview. For more information visit www.MomMadeUsWriteThis.com.



