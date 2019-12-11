Everything You Need to Know About a Mommy Makeover

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2019 --Mommy Makeover-Breast Implants and Tummy Tuck



A mommy makeover is a popular term referred to improving the appearance of breast and tummy. A mommy makeover typically involves placing breast implants and/or a lift or mastopexy and an abdominoplasty or tummy tuck performed at the same time. The mommy makeover refers to women of childbearing years who are looking to restore their pre-pregnancy appearance. Many women become unhappy with their appearance after pregnancy despite diet and exercise. A mommy makeover can make you feel more confident and like yourself prior to pregnancy.



An abdominoplasty or tummy tuck typically involves tightening abdominal muscles, removing excess skin and fat to the abdomen as well as liposuction to your love handles. A pain pump is placed at the time of surgery for patients at Robbins Plastic Surgery. A pain pump drips numbing medicine into your abdominal muscles after they are tightened for the first 3 days. This makes a big difference for patients in their level of comfort following surgery. The incision from a tummy tuck is hidden and not visible when wearing bathing suits and underwear. You will wear a compression binder for 6 weeks following surgery. This can be hidden under clothes when you are out and about after surgery.



A breast augmentation is the placement of silicone or saline breast implants to improve volume and shape to the breast. The implants are placed under the pectoral muscle to achieve a more natural look. The incisions are hidden in the crease of the breast are not visible in a bathing suit or bra. Women who have had children and breastfed may require a lift or mastopexy to improve the appearance of the breast. A lift or mastopexy can require longer scars that are not visible in bathing suits or bras.



It is recommended to wait until you are finished having children and breastfeeding before proceeding with a mommy makeover. This will give you the optimum results by waiting until family planning has been completed. Following a mommy makeover, you will not be able to lift over 8 pounds or perform any strenuous or vigorous activity for the first 3 weeks. You may resume normal activities after the first 3 weeks. Most patients are taking pain medication for the first week and then following that are taking over the counter pain medication. You will need help with children for the first week following surgery as most patients are not able to lift or drive the first week. Then after the first week most people are resuming activities are, they can tolerate.



A mommy makeover, when performed by a skilled plastic surgeon can give you lasting and rewarding outcome. It is always important to choose a board-certified plastic surgeon when deciding to have a mommy makeover. Be sure to review before and after pictures of mommy makeover before choosing a plastic surgeon for you.



Dr. Chad Robbins is highly trained in all aspects of plastic surgery. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, he received his bachelor of science degree from Sewanee: The University of the South, graduating magna cum laude. He completed his medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. Following medical school, Dr. Robbins completed a five-year general surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by two additional years of plastic surgery training at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is consistently ranked as best-in-class for hospitals and surgical training. Dr. Robbins is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery, and he is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a member of the Aesthetic Society. Dr. Robbins has presented at plastic and reconstructive surgery conferences throughout the nation and has published his research on breast reconstruction in the Annals of Plastic Surgery, an independent, peer-reviewed journal highlighting the latest advances in plastic surgery.