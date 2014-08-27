Everywhere Wireless Named as Internet Provider for 160-Unit Apartment Development in Uptown Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --Somerset Apartments, a 160-unit mid-rise apartment development, now has access to the most coveted Internet service in Chicago – Everywhere Wireless’ new Gigabit+ Network with speeds up to 1,000 Mbps. Zidan selected Everywhere Wireless for its high-speed Internet access, in a further attempt to “cut the cord” between TV and Internet. Located on North Sheridan Road in Uptown, Chicago, Somerset Place Apartments is a completely renovated apartment community with commercial space on the ground level that will be opening in the fall of 2014. The property is nestled in the West Argyle Street Historic District and is adjacent to the Uptown Entertainment District, which is home to renowned music venues such as Aragon Ballroom, Riviera Theatre and Green Mill Cocktail Lounge. The property is owned and managed by Zidan Management, based in Indianapolis.



About Everywhere Wireless, LLC

Everywhere Wireless, LLC owns, manages and controls a Chicago-based Gigabit Internet Network which is designed exclusively for multi-family communities in Chicago. EW’s network offers a 99.9% guaranteed uptime with speeds of more than 1,000 Megabits per second, also known as Gigabit speeds. Rahm Emanuel and the City of Chicago recently partnered with Everywhere Wireless to deliver Wi-Fi to many of Chicago’s beaches and parks.



For more information about Everywhere Wireless, visit http://www.EverywhereWireless.com or call (866) 923-0982. To send an email regarding sales, contact sales@everywherewireless.com.



Contact:

Marvin Hossain

Director of Business Development

mhossain@everywherewireless.com

866.923.0982