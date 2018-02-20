Evil Monkey Man Is a Thrilling New Comic Incorporating Time Travel and Alternate Realities

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2018 --Evil Monkey Man is a new comic book series with all the characteristics of a cult classic in the making. The story follows the adventures of the titular character as he travels through time and space, looking for a cure for his condition.



Mike Ross was once just a regular guy until he was turned into a monkey man. On his journeys in the series, he meets a Kung Fu expert named Evangelina Hope Chin. The two become friends, and she vows to help return him to his human form. Together, they journey across time, across the country, and even into alternate realities.



The comic takes the form of a 12-installment series so readers will have multiple issues to look forward to after the first one is released. The first episode of the series is already finished and ready to go to print, and the storyboards for future issues are ready to move on to the illustration phase.



The series was inspired by a song of the same title by a band called FL!NG LO!S. The song was originally intended to accompany a comic book, but at the time, the project fell through. The musicians released the song on iTunes anyway, and now, years later, the comic book is finally coming to fruition.



To help get the first issue out to eager fans, the creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $8,000, of which it has raised more than $1,200 thus far. The campaign will continue to run until February 28. The funds raised will go towards printing multiple collectible editions of the first issue. The rest of the issues in the series will be soon to follow after that.



Those who contribute to the campaign will be issued a series of rewards, depending on the amount they donate. Starting at contributions of just $2, backers will receive a digital copy of the first issue. They can get a printed copy for $4. Other rewards include a CD of the FL!NG LO!S song that inspired the series and art posters featuring images from the comic.



Backers who contribute more than $5,000 to the campaign will be credited as executive producers of the series. They'll also get their own character likeness drawn into a future episode, making the comic book experience more personalized.