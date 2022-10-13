Evoke: Vancouver's Non-Invasive Choice for Facial Remodelling

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 --For the last two years, everyone has been staring at Zoom profiles online more than ever before. The profile square makes it easy to fixate on the tiny imperfections often imperceivable to others—a rounded jawline, the loss of cheekbones, or a slight wobble of the chin. For those ready to contour and tighten without the stress of facial surgery, Dr. Kamini and her team offer Evoke facial remodelling in Vancouver.



As a non-invasive skin tightening treatment for the neck, cheeks, and jawline, Evoke uses radiofrequency energy to stimulate collagen and elastin production. The RF energy is delivered through a hands-free headset that relies on strategically placed sensors to monitor energy and temperature. It's a painless treatment tested for safety and efficacy—and it's just the thing for anyone who wants to streamline their profile for all those Zoom meetings.



Evoke offers mild to moderate results. Three to four treatments are usually reasonable for patients trying to address moderate laxity. More laxity may require additional sessions. Treatments are typically spaced about a week apart, and no recovery or downtime is necessary.



After a quick questionnaire and temperature check, Dr. Kamani applies a protective layer of ultrasound jelly to the chin. The headset is strapped securely in place and produces a gentle heat some clients liken to a hot stone massage. Sensors work to sustain the temperature necessary to stimulate collagen and elastin production. Evoke does all the work and is safe and effective for all skin tones and types. Clients do not have to worry about mottling or issues related to skin pigmentation.



Dr. Kamani offers comprehensive packages for the lower face and neck. Results are immediately noticeable and become more pronounced over 12 weeks. Clients can also use an anti-ageing cream like SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore to encourage smoothness and self-repair.



Evoke facial remodelling in Vancouver is a safe way to tone and tighten cheeks, jowls, chin and jawline. Contact Dr. Kamani's team to book a consultation and create a treatment plan that will leave you beaming at your next meeting—online or off. Contact 604.222.9998 or info@RozKamani.com to get started.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



For more information, log onto https://rozkamani.com/ or call 604-222-9998.

Dr. Roz Kamani

604-222-2111

Company Website: https://rozkamani.com