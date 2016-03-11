Evoluent Announces VerticalMouse C Series – Relaxing the Wrist in Style

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2016 --Evoluent now announces the VerticalMouse C series, its fifth generation of mice. It is a significant departure from previous models and represents a new design philosophy.



The improvements include:



- A new grip shape fits the hand even better than before.

- The new shape is even more relaxing to hold.

- A larger flange for supporting the last finger.

- Scroll wheel with optical technology for durability.

- Avant-garde styling on the leading edge of mouse design.

- Upgraded, highly customizable ergonomic software that significantly reduces hand movements.



Company Background and Product History



Evoluent was founded in 2001 by Jack Lo after Microsoft, Logitech and other manufacturers rejected his VerticalMouse invention for having "no proven biomechanic benefits". The Evoluent VerticalMouse has a handshake grip that prevents the forearm twisting and associated discomfort that may result from using a conventional mouse.



Over the years, users consistently report stress relief when they use the VerticalMouse. These are some of their comments:



"I've had a Vertical Mouse 2 [circa 2004] for a good while now and I absolutely love it. Using the Mouse has made a very significant difference in my ability to keep working at my computer without pain." Martin Leamon, MD



"Our employee will be out on leave until we get a replacement mouse" "our user has pretty severe tendonitis, regular mice only exacerbate the problem – your mouse seems to have helped her a lot." Kara Campbell, Care Coordination Analyst



"I have been using the Evoluent vertical mouse for over two years. I manage an office ergonomics program and deployed the mouse to many users who experiencing various levels of wrist pain from mouse/keyboard use. In every case, the user quickly adapted to the design and reported improved comfort when using the Evoluent mouse." Scott Branstetter, Environmental Health and Safety Manager



The success of Evoluent has spawned a new segment in the ergonomics market, but Evoluent maintains its leadership by introducing new models every few years with improved ergonomics and styling. For more info and to obtain test samples, please visit our web site or contact me.



To learn more about the Evoluent Vertical Mouse and how it can help reduce the health problems that other computer equipment can cause, please visit https://evoluent.com/



About The Evoluent VerticalMouse

In 1994, a revolutionary ergonomic mouse was invented and patented by Jack Lo due to discomfort he had when using a conventional mouse. His invention was the first mouse to support a hand in a fully upright handshake position for eliminating the arm twisting required by ordinary mice.



