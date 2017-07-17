Evolution Affirming Version of the Holy Bible Is Complete

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2017 --The EAV Bible is bridging the gaps between evolution and God.



Did God use evolution to create? 31% of Americans say yes to theistic evolution!



If you are not familiar with the term, let's take a step back - what is theistic evolution? In a nutshell, it is the belief that God actually used evolution in his process of creation.



The God-given gift of human intellect and curiosity has allowed our civilization to make huge leaps forward in many ways. Today, science has given us many fascinating answers, and opened the door to many other thought-provoking questions. Some people think that science is trying to replace religion and fear the lack of values that this change might bring. However, many theistic evolutionists believe progress and knowledge in the field of evolution biology do not discredit God's hand in the creation. On the contrary, it is adding to the marvel of life and faith.



Theistic evolution represents God's process of creation through evolution - used as a "tool", for lack of a better word, to express his grand design for the Universe, for Earth, for us, and all life.



About The EAV Bible

The EAV Bible is a brand new Evolution Affirming Version of the most important book of all time. Now, believers who accept theistic evolution have their own reference scripture.



