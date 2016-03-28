Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2016 --The creator of the Evolutionary Leaders Network is global thought leader on future of work and change leadership expert Cheryl Cran. Cran has worked with thousands of clients in hundreds of industries and dozens of countries to help leaders and their teams get to the next level or to evolve in order to be more competitive, to be more agile and to be ready for the future of work now.



The Evolutionary Leaders Network portal was a natural extension and evolution of Cran's work – her clients were requesting the 'how' that they could share with their leaders and teams to become an evolutionary leader. After much research and beta testing the online learning portal is now launched and provides unprecedented programming and learning for leaders and those who aspire to be leaders to learn and grow to be future of work ready now.



This is an online learning portal where leaders can learn at their own pace OR organizations can put through groups of leaders AND have personal coaching support to make the learning 'stick' and fully apply what is learned to on the job application.



The courses include, 'Everyone Is a Leader' (foundational future of work leadership skills) 'Change Leadership' (how to lead the on-going change needed for the future of work) 'Transformational Leadership' (how to be a highly motivated and creative leader who inspires others) 'Shared Leadership' (how to be a leader who is invested in his or her own growth as well as the growth of others required for the future) and 'Evolutionary Leadership' ( how to leverage energy and how to deepen connection with people to lead with vision and purpose). Each course builds upon the previous one for a truly evolutionary learning journey.



"An Evolutionary Leader is someone who is constantly evolving and who is challenging themselves to higher and higher levels of accountability as it relates to being a leader," commented Cran, about the new online portal. "The Evolutionary Leaders Network online portal delivers in this area in a very real way, along with allowing the sharing of very valuable information, tips and techniques. I truly believe many people are going to look back on their joining the Evolutionary Leaders Network as a life and work changing moment for them."



According to the organization, membership in the Evolutionary Leaders Network delivers a large number of benefits to those from the emerging level of leadership to the C-Suite level. Key highlights include: access to unique, (r) evolutionary courses with content that can be used in the workplace right away; one-on-one personal coaching throughout the learning journey; access to webinars, interviews and live events; free tools that can be downloaded used and shared; and with everything available on demand 24 hours a day, seven days a week, everyday of the year.



Cran and her team are passionate about leadership and are excited that a portion of all revenue from the Evolutionary Leaders Network will go to providing free access to leadership programs designed for girls, kids and teens.



Expect even more features to be added to the Evolutionary Leader Network in the weeks, months and year to come.



