Evolve Fitness Re-Shapes the Gym World with Grand Opening in South Jersey

Audubon, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --Maurice Orlando, former United States Special Forces Operator, Jason DeMent, previously a local police officer, and his wife Corrin DeMent, an attorney and fitness instructor, are pleased to announce that their groundbreaking Evolve Fitness Center LLC dba Evolve Fitness is now open for business. There will be a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony October 1st 9am-12pm. Event to include free activities, giveaways, entertainment, and more.



Mo Orlando brings his nearly two decades of experience in fitness to Evolve. After suffering a debilitating injury in the service of our Country, he was faced with a lifetime of pain that doctors said would be permanent. Refusing to give in, Mo immersed himself in the study of corrective training and made it his mission to live a pain-free life. Mo succeeded in that mission, and wanting to share his knowledge with others, began to train clients at local facilities. Mo has transformed hundreds of lives for the better and now looks forward to doing it in his own gym.



Jason DeMent also has had a lifelong passion for fitness. He became a certified personal trainer as well as being certified through Les Mills, a New Zealand company that is the world's largest provider of choreographed exercise-to-music group fitness classes. Jason worked at local gyms as well and quickly gained a loyal and strong following, many of whom have followed him to Evolve.



Corrin DeMent, also a certified trainer, shares her partners' passion for fitness and joins her husband Jason in opening Evolve Fitness with their friend and partner Mo Orlando. According to Corrin, "Working together, as a family, on a joint dream of owning a facility that was purposely built to offer our community, friends, and neighbors so much has been such an amazing experience that it's difficult to put into words. The love we put into creating Evolve will certainly be felt by each of our Members. We offer our most sincere and heartfelt 'Thank you' to everyone who helped us make this dream a reality!"



Evolve Fitness eradicates the systemic problems in an industry flooded with generic information and programs that cause the ill-informed to injure themselves, sacrifice performance, ability, and strength, and potentially lose the motivation to continue working towards their fitness goals. Evolve's partners are committed to changing all this. They very much want to protect people from the growing epidemic of well-intended but misguided exercise programs that result in small gains but temporary or even permanent injury. Evolve Fitness plans to educate using scientific methods that have been proven to effectively achieve the desired health and fitness goals of each of its Members. They transform each Member's fitness through individually designed and highly personalized training programs and personal certifications developed in-house.



Orlando asks, "How many times have you gone to the gym and been injured yourself, or have seen an injury happen? This is why we have provided an ideal facility and created systems for Members to safely and effectively exercise. We prevent injuries before they happen and promote effective exercise while improving our Members' mobility, stability, and strength."



Using a proprietary training program, Members are given the option to wear a rubber wristband while working out to signal that they are open to being corrected on their form or if a Trainer sees the potential for injury. All of Evolve's training programs have been personally developed by Mo Orlando to ensure each Member an experience only Evolve Fitness can provide.



When asked about their new gym's planning and construction, Jason DeMent was effusive: "The term 'blood, sweat, and tears' has never hit home like it has this past year. Creating Evolve Fitness so that it could provide the very best facility, with the very best equipment and staff, has been a dream come true. We are going to excel at every aspect of fitness, with no secrets, at an affordable cost, and deliver real results. The fitness industry is a cash cow that has preyed on people for too long. That ends now. Evolve is the game changer!"



This groundbreaking new gym opened its doors to Members on Friday, September 1, 2017. Evolve is a world-class physical fitness facility with emphasis on individualized corrective training methods when needed. The Owners have combined their common lifelong goal of working in the fitness industry – an industry they are passionate about and are certain they will change for the better - with providing the Audubon, New Jersey vicinity with a unique and disruptive force in the fitness industry. Mo, Jason, and Corrin are committed to literally and figuratively Evolve their Members with the most positive fitness and health experience of their lives. Their clear focus on corrective, safe training and addressing the root cause of their Members' concerns will soon see Evolve emerge as the dominant gym in the South Jersey area.



Mo, Jason, and Corrin cordially invite visitors to tour Evolve in person so they can see the facility, inspect the equipment, and interact with them and the Trainers. Memberships start at just $30 a month, with day passes only $10. For more details, you are invited to visit www.EvolveMyFitness.com.



Open in 2017, Evolve Fitness is located in the Audubon Crossing Shopping Center. The facility is 21,000 square feet, consisting of large rooms for Mind & Body exercises, a revolutionary 30-bike cycle studio, a group fitness studio, child care, a 3,500 square foot area dedicated to strength and conditioning training that includes an indoor turf area, and 360° sound. Evolve is especially proud to be a Premier Showcase for Life Fitness, the finest American fitness equipment manufacturer. This is a distinction Evolve shares with only Princeton University in the entire state of NJ. Additional amenities include a café for healthy eating with multiple menu choices, men's and women's locker rooms, two steam rooms, multiple rowing machines, and much more.



View their Google Maps 360 Panoramic Virtual Tour here: https://goo.gl/4QYHhP.



