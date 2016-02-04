Ex SAP and Magento Timothy England Appointed as SVP America

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --DSYNC a systems integration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy England as SVP Head of North America Sales & Channel. During his career Tim has covered numerous sectors in commerce, energy, payroll and the industrial sector. Tim is well known for building strong corporate relationships with some of the world's largest software companies. Tim is an experienced executive having worked with SAP, Hybris, Magento and ADP.



Tim has recently been in the capacity of Hybris Channel & SAP GB Partner Business Manager Prior to helping Hybris Tim was part of Magento an eBay Inc Company. Tim is no stranger to tremendous growth in emerging markets notably assisting Magento by boosting market share in Australia from 10% to 45% in only a few short years. In 2013 Tim was Awarded Employee of the Year Award for outstanding performance and lasting contribution within the Channel Manager role for Magento & eBay Enterprise.



Commenting on the appointment, Martin Novak, CIO of DSYNC said; I am happy to welcome Tim to the DSYNC team we are very excited to have such a high quality executive leading our USA team. Tim will assume the overall responsibility for USA sales and operations within the DSYNC and he will also be a member of the executive Leadership team. With Tim now part of our Executive Leadership Team, we are looking forward to continuing our growth in the system integration marketplace, With Tim's support DSYNC will be delivering the next generation of products to our customers. We see the recruitment of Tim as a natural step in enhancing our product offerings within the United States.



"Tim brings extraordinary talent to DSYNC and I look forward to working with Tim for many years to come," said DSYNC CIO Martin Novak in the company's press release"



In his capacity as SVP Head of North America Sales & Channel, Tim will be responsible for American strategic sales and partnerships, Sales and Operation recruitment, Market Strategy and helping to ensure DSYNC's success in the states. Tim has been in the Information Technology field for over a decade years. He has an extensive career in Information Technology and is well respected within the commerce partnership ecosystem. Tim has helped to build the Magento and Hybris channel relationships and is a strong leader amongst his peers.



Simon Church COO of DSYNC said, "I am very pleased to announce Tims appointment as SVP Head of North America Sales & Channel. Tim's appointment significantly enhances DSYNC' overall position in the American system integration landscape, Tim's comprehensive channel experience is an important attribute for our company, as we leverage our product. Over the past decade Tim has demonstrated his strategic proficiency, customer oriented focus and his dedication and commitment to the industry".