Engerwitzdorf, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2011 --Only by knowing your exact compressed air and process gas costs will you be able to unearth significant savings potentials. Irrespective of pressure and temperature, the EE771 flow meter from E+E Elektronik measures mass flow or volumetric flow in your supply system with the greatest accuracy. The flow meter can be used effectively to measure the consumption of compressed air, nitrogen, helium, argon, CO2 or other non-corrosive gases.



The design of the new EE771 flow meter is based on the direct thermal mass flow measuring principle. At its heart is an E+E hot-film sensor element proven over several million installations in the automotive industry.



The large 400:1 measuring range ensures precise evaluation throughout the supply system. Even the smallest volumetric flow rates are accurately recorded – an essential prerequisite whether you are calculating usage fees or finding leaks.



The unique mounting concept in combination with a ball valve permits rapid installation and removal of the device that remains operational at all times. That the measuring head can be exchanged in seconds without disconnecting the measuring line is another useful feature for periodic recalibration.



The integrated USB interface allows the customer to easily adapt the flow meter to specific measuring tasks.



Two outputs are available. They can be configured either as analogue outputs (current or voltage), switching outputs or pulse outputs for measuring consumption. The flowmeter requires 18-30VAC/DC power.