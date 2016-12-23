ExAM App Launches on Google Play and Taps Mobility for Inspectors in the Field with Tablets in Hand

Arlington, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2016 --Moving with the digital age and all of its conveniences, MB&A launches their new app on Google Play Store. Designed to support the company's inspections oriented software as a service (SAAS) product, the Extensible Assessment Manager (ExAM) solution now suits up for Android. A turn-key solution that provides inspection standardization, automation, and mobility via a cloud-based platform, ExAM accelerates the inspection process. Among other benefits, it immediately eliminates inconsistencies among inspectors. The new Android app gives customizable mobile data access, so workforce teams are equipped with strategic information capture in real time.



Putting standardization on tap, ExAM app users can automate compliance activities and inspections that include audit functions in a minimal timeframe. By supporting advanced standardized and customized reporting, workflows, work order management, approval processes, and complex decision tree logic, the ExAM app automates complex inspections seamlessly.



Some of the features of the new ExAM app for Android are:



-Create salesforce-powered standardized customizable reports



-Create dashboards that keep a project's full lifecycle in mind



-Create forms, scoring systems, and workflows via the Assessment Development Wizard and ExAM Viewers



-Automate compliance and measure performance with the Assessment Groups and Assignment Manager features



-Curate information quickly for field systems organizationally grouped by people, places, and things



-Compile security assessments, field inspections, fitness tests, and maintenance tests



-Manage policy compliance and data calls to give a snapshot of the real functionality of performance management environments



-Keep tabs on IT portfolio management, facilities management, security, capital planning, strategic planning, and inventory management, etc.



To meet stringent security requirements, this SAAS solution from MB&A can also be delivered in a Federal Cloud Security (FedRAMP) environment. In days or, at most, weeks the time-saving solution is in place without the purchase and configuration of an expensive infrastructure.



For more information visit www.mbaoutcome.com and www.exam4enterprise.com.



About Millsapps, Ballinger and Associates (MB&A)

Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) full lifecycle management consulting company. MB&A works with clients in Federal, State, and Local Government as well as in the private sector. Clients include Walmart, Astra Zeneca, Department of Veteran Affairs, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Agriculture, LA Unified School District, and the District of Columbia General Services.



