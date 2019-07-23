Excaliber Enters Social Media Space as Consumer-Friendly Alternative to Big Tech

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --Up until now users were at the mercy of big tech firms running the world's most popular platforms when it came to privacy and censorship. From Twitter suspending Mary Ann Mendoza, an angel mom who lost her son to an illegal alien in 2014, for criticizing Kamala Harris to Facebook banning an iconic Led Zeppelin album cover and the word "honk" to the deployment of Google and Facebook tracking codes keeping tabs on the porn habits of millions of people, the world has had enough. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak simply stated "…my recommendation is — to most people — is you should figure out a way to get off Facebook."



Now there is a way. Excaliber has turned the tables on big tech by treating people like customers, not products. Unlike its giant rivals in big tech, Excaliber's revenue model relies on membership subscriptions, not adverting or any form of data sharing. As a result, Excaliber's services are customer-focused in delivering the most popular online services at warp speed such as:



A series of public discussion feeds inviting diversity of thought and opinion free of censorship.

Public and private real-time chat with groups of people or private one-on-one instant messaging.

Social media profiles that members can browse to connect to other members and make new friends.

User-driven photo and video galleries with flexible private and public options

Private email account and file storage.

Personal web space for website or blog hosting.



...And much more.



All of these services are delivered with 100% privacy, 0% advertising and 0% censorship.



After a month of 24x7 testing of the entire platform, Excaliber is now open for business.

Membership is just $7 per month and comes with a 7 day free trial.



The Official Excaliber Website - http://www.excaliber.club