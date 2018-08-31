Excel Home Healthcare Inc. Is the Trusted Name for Physical Therapy in El Dorada Hills and Cameron Park California

El Dorado Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2018 --Excel Home Healthcare Inc. has turned out to be a renowned name when it comes to the health care for the senior citizens. The company has been able to earn a name for offering the top quality care to each individual that they cater to. In addition, Excel Home Healthcare Inc. also makes sure that they maintain their freedom as well as their self-respect while offering care to the individuals.



Excel Home Healthcare Inc. has been able to earn four star Rating from the CMS or Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services which is an evidence to the quality of care that the company offers. Being licensed and certified by the Center of Medicare and Medicaid, as well as the California Public Health Licensing and Certification Board, Excel Home Healthcare Inc. guarantees that unparalleled services are offered to the elderly adults. Moreover, Excel Home Healthcare Inc.has also been accredited by the Joint Commission.



Popular services that the company offers include skilled nursing care, physical, occupational, medical social worker, nutrition consultation, speech therapy, physical therapy in El Dorada Hills and Cameron Park California etc. Apart from this, Excel Home Healthcare Inc. also offers specialty services for example palliative care for patients. Their palliative care is planned for those experiencing end-stage diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, COPD, cancer etc.



These types of services are offered by extremely trained and qualified staff members. The interdisciplinary team at Excel Home Healthcare Inc. serves the patients in hospitals, care facilities, and their homes. In order to know more about home nursing services in White Rock and El Dorado Hills California one can call the professionals at Excel Home Healthcare Inc. on 916-936-0555. In addition, one can also visit the website of the company to get more information about the services that the company offers for the elderly adults.



About Excel Home Healthcare Inc.

Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is a renowned health care company which is located in El Dorado Hills, CA. The company provides the best health care for the senior citizens.