Excel Home Healthcare Inc. Offers Best Home Nursing Services in White Rock and El Dorado Hills California

Senior citizens particularly those who are suffering from several diseases and are facing difficulty when it comes to moving around, they need special care and support. Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is a well-known company that provides total comfort and assistance to these individuals. As one of the most critical home nursing services in White Rock and El Dorado Hills California the company has been able to earn a 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) which confirms that it provides best quality care to the company. Excel Home Healthcare Inc. has been licensed and certified by the Center of Medicare and Medicaid, in addition to the California Public Health Licensing and Certification Board, and this guarantees that top quality services are offered to the senior citizens. Apart from all this, the company has also been accredited by the Joint Commission.



Excel Home Healthcare Inc. provides services such as physical, occupational, speech therapy, medical social worker, skilled nursing care, nutrition consultation, etc. In addition to this, the company also offers specialty services, for instance, palliative care for patients moving towards an intricate level of care. This type of care is perfect for those patients who are facing end-stage diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, cancer, COPD, etc.



Only the trained and skilled nurses are hired by the company so that they can offer the best care to the patients. Besides serving the patients at home, the nurses here also take care of the patients in care facilities, hospitals, etc. To get more information about physical therapy in El Dorada Hills and Cameron Park California, one can right away call the professionals at Excel Home Healthcare Inc. on 916-936-0555. In addition to this, one can also visit the website of the company to get more information about their services.



Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is a popular company that offers health care services for the elderly adults.