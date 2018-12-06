Excel Home Healthcare Inc. Offers Skilled Nurses in El Dorado Hills and Amador County California

El Dorado Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2018 --Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is a renowned name when it comes to the health care for the elderly adults. The company has been able to earn repute for offering the top quality care to every individual that they serve and Excel Home Healthcare Inc. also guarantees that they maintain their freedom as well as their self-respect. The company has received 4-star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) which is evidence to the quality care that the company offers. Being licensed and certified by the Center of Medicare and Medicaid, as well as the California Public Health Licensing and Certification Board, Excel Home Healthcare Inc. guarantees that unmatched services are offered to the elderly adults. In addition, the company has also been endorsed by the Joint Commission.



Few of the common services that the company offers comprise occupational, physical, speech therapy, home health care, nutrition consultation, medical social worker, skilled nurses in El Dorado Hills and Amador County California etc. In addition to this, Excel Home Healthcare Inc. also offers specialty services for example palliative care for patients moving towards a higher level of care. Their palliative care is meant for those facing end-stage diseases for example Alzheimer's, dementia, cancer, COPD etc.



All these types of services are offered by extremely trained and competent staff members. The interdisciplinary team at Excel Home Healthcare Inc. serves the patients in hospitals, care facilities, and their own homes. By serving others in numerous settings, the company enables patients in the transition from healthcare facilities or other care facility to their home. In addition, the company builds a long-lasting and dependable relationship with the patients and this is something great about this company.



In order to know more about medical social worker in El Dorado Hills and White Rock California one can call the professionals of Excel Home Healthcare Inc. at 916-936-0555.



About Excel Home Healthcare Inc.

