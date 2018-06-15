Excel Home Healthcare Inc. Offers Speech Therapy in Cameron Park and Clarksville California

El Dorado Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2018 --Excel Home Healthcare Inc. offers top quality nursing care, home nursing services, senior home care, physical therapy, and home nurse in Clarksville CA, Cameron Park, White Rock CA, El Dorado Hills, Amador County, and nearby areas. This agency has been able to earn a reputation for offering the highest quality of care to each that they serve. They also make sure that the patients maintain their freedom as well as their self-esteem. The 4-star rating received from the CMS or Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is a testimony to the quality care that they offer. Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is certified and licensed by the Center of Medicare and Medicaid in addition to the California Public Health Licensing and Certification Board. The Joint Commission also accredits this agency.



Excel Home Healthcare offers many specialized services to the elders and physically disabled people which include speech therapy in Cameron Park and Clarksville California, skilled nursing care, nutrition consultation, medical social worker and home health aide services. In addition to this, Excel Home Healthcare also offers many specialty services such as Palliative Care for patients suffering from end-stage diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, cancer, COPD, CHF, MS, etc.



The interdisciplinary team at Excel Home Healthcare serves the patients in care facilities, hospitals, and their own homes. By helping patients in a range of settings, Excel Home Healthcare allows patients to transit from the hospital or other care facilities to their home.



To set up an appointment for a home nurse in Amador County and Cameron Park or to get more information about the services that the company offers one can call on 916-936-0555.



About Excel Home Healthcare Inc.

Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is a leading health care agency that offers the best in-home care services for the elderly adults and patients with physical challenges.