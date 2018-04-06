Excel Home Healthcare Inc. Offers the Best Home Health Care in El Dorado Hills and Cameron Park California

El Dorado Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2018 --Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is a well-known name when it comes to healthcare for senior members of the family. The company has been able to earn a name for offering care to every individual that they serve and Excel Home Healthcare Inc. also ensures that they maintain their liberty as well as their self-respect. The company has received 4-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) which is a proof of the quality care that the company provides. Being certified and licensed by the Center of Medicare and Medicaid, in addition to the California Public Health Licensing and Certification Board, Excel Home Healthcare Inc. ensures that unmatched services are provided to the elderly adults. Also, the company has been accredited by the Joint Commission.



Some of the standard services that the company offers include skilled nursing care, occupational, physical, speech therapy, medical social worker, nutrition consultation, home health care in El Dorado Hills and Cameron Park California, etc. In addition to this, Excel Home Healthcare Inc. also provides specialty services, for instance, palliative care for patients moving towards a higher level of care. Their palliative care is designed for those facing end-stage illnesses such as dementia, Alzheimer's, cancer, COPD, etc.



Highly trained and qualified staff members provide all these types of services. The interdisciplinary team at Excel Home Healthcare Inc. serves the patients in care facilities, hospitals, and their homes. By serving others in a number of settings, the company allows patients in the transition from healthcare facilities or other care facilities to their home. Moreover, the company builds a lasting and trustworthy relationship with the patients, and this is something great about this company.



To know more about senior home care in Somerset and Clarksville California one can call the experts at 916-936-0555.



About Excel Home Healthcare Inc.

Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is a well-known health care company which is based in El Dorado Hills, California. The company offers the best health care to the elderly adults.