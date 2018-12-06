Excel Home Healthcare Inc. Offers the Best Medical Social Worker in El Dorado Hills and White Rock California

El Dorado Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2018 --Seniors particularly those who are suffering from specific ailments and have trouble in moving around need special care and support. Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is one such company that offers complete help and assistance to these individuals. As one of the leading skilled nurses in El Dorado Hills and Amador County California the company has received 4-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) which proves that it offers top quality care to the company. Excel Home Healthcare Inc. has been licensed and certified by the Center of Medicare and Medicaid, in addition to the California Public Health Licensing and Certification Board, and this guarantees that top quality services are offered to the elderly adults. Apart from this, the company has also been credited by the Joint Commission.



Excel Home Healthcare Inc. provides services such as physical, occupational, speech therapy, skilled nursing care, nutrition consultation, etc. Apart from this, the company also offers specialty services, for instance, palliative care for patients moving towards an advanced level of care. The palliative care is perfect for those patients who are experiencing end-stage diseases, for example, Alzheimer's, dementia, cancer, COPD, etc. The company is also well-known for offering medical social worker in El Dorado Hills and White Rock California services.



The company hires the extremely competent and knowledgeable nurses only so that they can offer the best care to the patients. Besides serving the patients at home, the nurses here also look after these individuals in care facilities, hospitals, etc. The company also makes the transition from hospital to rehab, to a skilled nursing facility or home hassle-free and easy by offering a network of professional healthcare services. To get more information about the services that the company provides, one can right away call the company at 916-936-0555.



About Excel Home Healthcare Inc.

Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is a popular company that offers health care services and is situated in El Dorado Hills, CA. The company offers the best health care services to the seniors.