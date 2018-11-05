Excel Home Healthcare Inc. Offers Top Quality Hospice Care in Placerville and Roseville California

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --Selecting hospice care means deciding to focus on comfort over treatment so that the patient can maintain a superior quality of life. Excel Home Healthcare Inc. has an interdisciplinary team of sympathetic professionals who are devoted to providing spiritual, emotional, and physical support to patients in the last phases of a life-limiting illness. The care that the agency offers is designed to help both the family and their patient, making it possible for them to sustain sovereignty for as long as they can, in recognizable surroundings.



The hospice care in Placerville and Roseville California includes many supportive services. Excel Hospice Care works with the family, individual, and physician to modify a plan of care that provides for emotional, spiritual, and physical support.



Some of the standard services that Excel Home Healthcare Inc. offers include medical social services, skilled nursing, certified home health aides and bereavement services in Amador and El Dorado Hills California.



Hospice care offered by Excel Home Healthcare Inc. can radically and influence the quality of life. The objective is to give power to the individual by offering information and knowledge to facilitate decision-making. The clinical staff members of this healthcare agency are knowledgeable with symptom and pain control management. They are dedicated to the education of caregivers and patients and offering palliative care. Hospice care primarily concentrates on the entire individual, paying focus to their every kind of needs. The hospice care is provided by a team of interdisciplinary specialists, consisting of the patient's hospice medical director, physician, home health aide, registered nurse, social worker, trained volunteers, and chaplain.



About Excel Home Healthcare Inc.

Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is a recognized company that provides the best hospice care, certified home health aides and bereavement services.