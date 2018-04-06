Excel Home Healthcare Inc. Offers Top Quality Senior Home Care Services in Somerset and Clarksville CA

El Dorado Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2018 --Senior members of the family especially those who are suffering from ailments and have difficulty in moving around require special care and support. Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is one such company that offers complete assistance and support to these individuals. Being one of the leading home health care in El Dorado Hills and Cameron Park California the company has received 4-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) which proves that it offers best quality care to the company. Excel Home Healthcare Inc. has been certified and licensed by the Center of Medicare and Medicaid, as well as the California Public Health Licensing and Certification Board, and this ensures that top quality services are offered to the elderly adults. Besides this, the company has also been accredited by the Joint Commission.



Excel Home Healthcare Inc. offers services such as occupational, physical, speech therapy, skilled nursing care, medical social worker, nutrition consultation, etc. On top, the company also provides specialty services, for example, palliative care for patients moving towards an advanced level of care. The palliative care is ideal for those patients who are experiencing end-stage illnesses such as dementia, Alzheimer's, cancer, COPD, etc.



The company hires only the highly qualified and experienced nurses so that they can offer the best care to the patients. Apart from serving the patients at home, the nurses here also take care of these individuals in hospitals, care facilities, etc. Also, the company also makes the transition from rehab to the hospital, to the skilled nursing facility or home comfortable and hassle-free by offering a network of professional healthcare services.



To get more information about senior home care in Somerset and Clarksville California, one can right away call the experts at Excel Home Healthcare Inc. on 916-936-0555. The experts here are always ready to assist the customers.



Excel Home Healthcare Inc. is a renowned company that offers health care services and is located in El Dorado Hills, California. The company offers the top quality health care services to the elderly adults.