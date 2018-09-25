Excel Hospice Care Offers Hospice Care at Home in Amador and El Dorado Hills, California

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Looking for elder hospice care for loved ones can be challenging, for there are many factors to consider when searching for such a service provider. Excel Hospice Care, Inc is one such company that provides an individual with a variety of services for treating chronic, severe, or terminal illness.



The company is widely known to be one of the top hospice providers in the local area. With years of experience in the industry, the company strives to provide a wide range of quality services to its patients in their home environment. Each patient that is taken care of to has a unique living situation as well as specialized needs. At Excel Hospice Care, the expert healthcare professionals can provide the level of hospice care at home in Amador and El Dorado Hills California and personal assistance the patient needs in their own home, regardless of what environment their home may be like.



The special care is typically designed to impact the quality of life positively. The prime goal is to empower the individual by providing knowledge and information to facilitate decision-making. Their clinical staff is experienced with pain control and symptom management. They are committed to the education of patients and caregivers and providing palliative care.



The service is created to focus on the whole individual, paying attention to their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. The team of professionals consisting of attending physician, hospice medical director, registered nurse, home health aide, social worker, chaplain, and trained volunteers, and more.



They work with each patient and family member on an individual basis to help them understand all their available payment options. Their hands-on approach to serving patients filters down to the high level of dedication that each of the caregivers at Excel Hospice Care show to their patients.



For more information about spiritual care in Roseville and Sacramento, California, visit http://www.excelhospicecare.com.



About Excel Hospice Care, Inc.

Excel Hospice Care, Inc. serves the residents of Clarksville, Amador County, White Rock, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, CA, and the nearby areas by offering senior home care services.