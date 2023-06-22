Ontario, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2023 --Excellent Blinds and Shutters, a leading provider of top-notch window treatments in Southern California, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newly designed website. The revamped platform aims to provide an improved user experience while showcasing their wide range of blinds and shutters for residential and commercial customers.



With a focus on delivering exceptional product quality and customer service, Excellent Blinds and Shutters embarked on this website redesign project to offer a user-friendly and visually appealing interface. The new website provides effortless navigation, enabling customers to explore the extensive selection of window treatment options with ease.



One of the prominent features of the redesigned website is the simplified process for scheduling in-home consultations. Customers can conveniently book appointments online, ensuring they receive personalized recommendations and professional guidance from Excellent Blinds and Shutters' team of experts. This streamlined approach ensures easy access to the services they need, enhancing their overall experience.



In addition to the website overhaul, Excellent Blinds and Shutters has partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) to enhance their online presence. WTMP, a renowned digital marketing agency specializing in window treatment and awning businesses, will provide search engine optimization (SEO) services to improve the company's online visibility and rankings. Furthermore, Excellent Blinds and Shutters will benefit from targeted Pay-Per-Click (PPC) campaigns and Google Ads, expanding their reach to a broader audience.





We are excited to reveal our newly designed website, which reflects our dedication to providing a seamless and user-friendly experience to our valued customers," said Albert Jiang, owner of Excellent Blinds and Shutters. "Through our collaboration with Window Treatment Marketing Pros, we aim to enhance our online presence further and ensure accessibility to customers seeking premium window treatments throughout the Los Angeles area.