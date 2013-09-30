Excellent Flipbook Software 3D PageFlip Professional Has New Updated Version

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2013 --3D Pageflip Professional, remarkable software, has been updated to a new version of 1.7.4. Since then, this software has generated lots of positive feedbacks and comments from the users. And this update has created a buzz over the internet because of the software’s excellence.



The software has a lot to offer, the 3D PageFlip Professional is a page flipbook maker that can be used to convert PDF, Images, or OpenOffice into a realistic book that is equipped with excellent elements on the pages. Over the months, this software has helped a lot of people in creating remarkable multimedia contents.



The new version of 3D PageFlip Professional is much more convenient and is packed with reliable features the reason why internet marketers and other business professionals will be immensely benefited. This update is made possible in order to meet and even exceed customer’s expectation towards the product. And the company can assure people that there will be continuous updates in order to better the software’s capabilities and features. The software features Flip Book Maker wherein user will be able to create exceptional PDF to flip magazines, flipbooks, product catalogs, brochures, e-newspaper, and a lot more.



The new 1.7.4 version of 3D PageFlip Professional is now much reliable and effective software. It is made available on the public last August of this current year. The new version can guarantee customer satisfaction with all its added features and improved performance and capabilities. This is the reason why a lot of people are opting to this excellent software instead of other software available on the market. Another good thing about the 3D PageFlip Professional is being offered with affordable price, it is by far one of the most affordable software of such functionality that people can find.



Tony is the leading and the most reputable software engineer of the 3D PageFlip Team. He is equipped with the essential expertise and knowledge in this field enabling him to offer quality software to the public. He has a strong marketing insight and capability and he is dedicated in providing excellent software like the 3D PageFlip Professional. 3D PAGEFLIP is a reputable company that aims to be the leading software provider in the 3D eBook field of industry. The company is employed with expert an professionals who are willing to develop reliable and unsurpassable software. Because of their powerful advantage, the 3D PAGEFLIP is becoming more and more popular in the industry and they continue to move forward and ahead of their competitors.



If you want to learn more about the 3D PageFlip Professional please visit this website: http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.