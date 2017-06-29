Exciting Artist Is Selling Her Original Art Work Online

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --ArtByOrlov (www.artbyorlov.com/store) is pleased to announce they have acquired original paintings by an exciting artist that goes by the name of Irena Orlov. The artist has gained huge exposure around the world for her new exciting style of art and her originality. All artwork available is affordable and allows those that love any type of art to own an original piece without breaking the bank.



Irena Orlov, who has become one of the most talked about artists in Los Angeles for her creative style does not limit herself to a particular style or medium. The artist has a wide range of stylish art available that would suit any home or business environment. They include Horse Art, Palms Art, Geometric Art, Abstract Art, Botanical Art, Fashion Art, Industrial Art, Midcentury Abstract - Original Paintings – Fine Art Prints on Canvas, Paper, Metal & More. All the products are available to purchase by visiting the ArtByOrlov store (www.artbyorlov.com).



Irena Orlov, said: "I am so pleased with the huge response my original artwork has received. I have sold my art to businesses and consumers from all over the world, and now I am making it more available through the online store."



The artist and her original artwork have become popular with interior designers around the world. They are purchasing the new artwork to transform their client's homes. The artwork can be seen in the homes of celebrities, public figures, and business leaders, but although the rich and famous are purchasing the artwork, Irena Orlov has made sure she has made her artwork affordable for all to enjoy.



"I do not limit myself to a specific style or medium, therefore browsing my shop you will find a variety of original paintings and mixed media fine art pieces. Browsing my studio you will discover art exhibiting a variety of styles including bohemian themes, shabby chic, mid century modern, rustic pieces, as well as modern and contemporary pieces to meet your interior design needs. My canvas art prints are available in various dimensions, including oversized canvases that measure up to 96" in size. My goal is to create artwork that will exceed your interior design expectations and evoke feelings in your audience. I would be honored for you to choose one of my fine art pieces to decorate your space!," explained Irena Orlov.



To see all the original artwork available, please visit http://www.artbyorlov.com and see why Irena Orlov has become one of the most talked about artists in Los Angeles.



About ArtByOrlov

ArtByOrlov brings you original paintings and huge canvas art prints to make statement pieces in your home, office or business.



Irena Orlov Art

5160 Van Nuys Blvd, STE 263 Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

www.artbyorlov.com



Etsy store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/irenaorlov