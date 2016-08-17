Exciting Campaign Launched on Kickstarter That Introduces the Ultimate Lumen Jacket for Urban Travelers

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2016 --Project Shadow Co. is pleased to announce the launch of the 'ultimate lumen jacket', the windbreaker of the next level.



The 'ultimate lumen jacket' is super lightweight, weatherproof yet keeps the user dry with maximum visibility for safety, packed and ready for any occasions, and a fashion forward design for urban outdoors. Project Shadow Co. has already run a KickStarter campaign and based on the feedback from backers was able to re-design and upgrade their product.



They added mesh lined vents on the chest and back for the maximum airflow to keep the user maximum dry, invisible seam pocket with a larger 8 ½ inch opening on side seam to keep their essentials, cuff and hem finished with elastic for more comfort and flexibility. They also made the hood larger to give their customer extra coverage in harsh weather. In addition, the pockets are finished with water resistant zipper and frame weld to keep their belongings dry.



The 'ultimate lumen jacket' comes with three different fabrics that feature different functions that add to all of the loaded features: the "Ghost", the "Olympian" and the "Shadow". The "Ghost" is made with special fabrics that absorbs the light and glows in the dark, while the "Olympian" has a full flash reflective membrane that includes all of the fully packed features. Last but not least, the "Shadow" has a full water repellent membrane on top of all the other features.



Features +



Detachable patch with magnets to easily hold your earphones



Full mesh-lining w/ air flow ventilation to keep you extra dry.



invisible seam pocket with a 8 ½ INCH opening on side seam to keep your essentials. [ Tablets, water,flashlight, note, etc ]



Adjustable velcro strap for comfortable fitting



Chest pocket for smartphone, wallet & passport.



earphone outlet inside the left chest so you can listen to music with earphone locked in place.



air flow ventilation in front & back to keep you extra dry.



Mission

As Emmanuel Nam, Founder at Project Shadow Co., explains "Our mission is to develop effective, functional products for modern thinking individuals. We neglect the traditional department store, middleman, ad marketing markups, allowing you to directly purchase quality, functional goods without overpaying."



About Project Shadow Co.

Project Shadow Co. is a promising startup based in Los Angeles, California. They aim at making clothes that "take your performance to the next level".



