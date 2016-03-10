Baton Rouge, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Baton Rouge runners, get ready for the most exciting 5k obstacle race that Louisiana has ever seen! Elite athletes, casual runners, and outdoor exercise enthusiasts of all fitness levels will want to join in the fun when Airline Highway Parish Park hosts the first ever Baton Rouge Xtreme Air 5k Obstacle Race on Saturday, April 2, 2016. This is no ordinary Baton Rouge 5k run – entrants will enjoy the most insanely fun workout of their lives as they jump, slide, scramble, and laugh their way through twelve giant inflatable obstacles. The Baton Rouge Xtreme Air 5k Obstacle Race offers a safe, exciting experience for racers of all ages and spectators get in for free, making this the perfect outing for anyone looking for a thrilling weekend adventure!



Anyone who has ever wanted to experience the thrills and chills of a real life video-game style workout will want to sign up for this Baton Rouge 5k run. Participants get to leap over giant balls, slither through an inflatable forest, and tackle three-story high structures as they dive, squirm, and dodge through the unique challenges of the Beast, the Gauntlet, and ten other exciting obstacles. There are no exhausting crawls through mud pits, barbed wire, and other hazards that turn most obstacle races into punishing tests of stamina and endurance. Instead, the Baton Rouge Xtreme Air 5k race is designed to give racers an intense workout while maximizing their fun!



It's not just the chance to get an incredibly unique workout that makes the Xtreme Air 5k so different from other obstacle 5k races in Baton Rouge; it's that this race is designed so that racers of all ages and fitness levels can safely join in the fun. All of the giant inflatable obstacles are made from industrial-strength materials and anchored to the ground with high grade steel alloy stakes and hefty retraining straps. Fine mesh safety netting on the tallest climbing obstacles ensures that racers can concentrate on pushing themselves to the limit without fear. Warrior athletes can push themselves through the course at high speed to get a challenging workout while less experienced and younger runners can enjoy the course at a more leisurely pace that better suits their abilities.



The Xtreme Air Baton Rouge 5k run will be hosted in beautiful Airline Highway Parish Park, located between Pecan Creek and Bullion, near Pecan Cove and Hope Villa. This large community park provides a gorgeously verdant setting for the race, which will be laid out over several dozen acres of the park's rolling fields. Once the race course closes, attendees can head over to the park's internationally acclaimed Air Gun Range to put the finish on a great race day experience.



Racers can sign up for the Xtreme Air Baton Rouge 5k Run at the convenient online site until midnight Friday, April 1st 2016, the night before the event. The popular waves sell out early and the cost goes up as race day approaches, so participants are urged to register as soon as possible to make sure they get their desired wave. All Access passes will be available that allow the holder to join any and all waves, even if sold out–perfect for procrastinators and die-hard super athletes. These events are always more fun with a team and there are discounts available for group registration, so runners are encouraged to grab their friends, co-workers, and family members to join in the fun!



The excitement kicks off with the first wave at 8:30 at Airline Highway Parish Park in Baton Rouge, LA on Race Day, March 26, 2016. The parking lot will open at 6:15 on the day of the event, so runners can show up the advised ninety minutes before their wave (two hours if they have not picked up their packet) to allow sufficient time to check-in, sign their wavers, and rent a locker if desired. Racers are reminded to bring a photo ID for check-in to avoid disappointment, as the ID is required to race and no exceptions will be made.



Runners, athletes, and anyone looking for unique 5k races in Baton Rouge are urged to join the Xtreme Air 5k Obstacle Race on March 26, 2016. It promises to offer the most exhilarating workout experience Louisiana has ever hosted!



As more and more Americans grow bored of the common, conventional runs and marathons that litter the country, there has been a growing demand for a more engaging, entertaining style of run that gives its competitors a chance to blow off-steam and fool around. However, the majority of the obstacle course runs that have sprung up often tout themselves as being elite athletic competitions or pride themselves on being grueling feats pain and endurance. The Xtreme Air 5k breaks free from the norm of obstacle courses by prioritizing one thing above all else - that participants have the most fun and exciting run of their lives! The Xtreme Air 5K custom inflatable obstacle courses are designed to be suitable for people of all ages and levels of fitness to have a blast on!



Visit www.xtremeair5k.com for more information.