Exciting New Interstellar Game, Spaceships IO, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Expand Offerings to Fans

The passionate gamemakers at Venatus have released their first custom game to the public, Spaceships IO, which is currently in alpha. To help fund further development of the game, as well as the production for two upcoming releases, El Monstro and Roboto, the dedicated team of programmers and creatives have just launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Their goal is to gain enough support in order to take Spaceships IO further and to bring more games, along with consistent updates, to fans.



Jam-packed with lasers, space missiles, and mind-bending features like wormholes and ship cloaking, Spaceships IO is a classic interstellar space game designed for everyone from young gamers to veterans who grew up on the popular alien ship Atari games from the 80s. The team at Venatus have big plans for their original release, including customizable ships and an innovative set of futuristic weapons. Presently, the game operates in both Duel and Story mode, with more game modes on the way. Once Spaceships IO goes through the alpha phase, it will be available to players on both Android and iPhone along with a browser and steam PC version.



El Monstro is a multiplayer battle game with a twist; players battle with monsters and ghosts that have been uncovered in the real world. Avid gamers themselves, the Venatus team plans on regularly adding new monsters and is working on both a battle royale party version and a VR version to ensure the game always has something more to offer.



Roboto is a high-stakes battle between five robots – only one makes it out of the arena alive. A 3D version for Roboto is one of the campaign's stretch goals.



With their $15,000 pledge goal, the developers will be able to invest in marketing, better servers, and skilled creatives. Everyone who pledges $1 to the effort receives 1,000 official game coins to use for the games. For only $5, gamers can play all three games AD FREE. For upper donation levels, supporters can receive a range of exciting gifts like a Spaceships IO hoodie or t-shirt and credits you can use in any of the games.



About Venatus

Venatus is a Nashville-based game design company founded by experienced developer, Amir Meshkin. Partnering with career programmer and fellow gaming enthusiast, Adham Jaber, as well as a small group of artists and designers, the team looks forward to bringing many more games to fans and enhancing people's lives with engaging, exciting, captivating play.