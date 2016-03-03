Albuquerque, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2016 --5K races get an Xtreme makeover when the first ever Albuquerque Xtreme Air Inflatable 5k Obstacle Race comes to beautiful Balloon Fiesta Park on Saturday, March 26, 2016. Runners who are looking for something that's a bit different from a traditional Albuquerque 5k run will have the most enjoyable workout of their lives as they slide, jump, climb, and laugh their way through twelve inflatable obstacles designed to maximize fun. Participants of all ages and fitness levels will have a blast testing themselves against the giant inflatable obstacles! Spectators get in for free, making this the perfect destination for anyone from Albuquerque, Santa Fe, or Las Vegas who is ready to enjoy a day of unique family fun.



Unlike other obstacle course 5k races in Albuquerque, Xtreme Air 5k isn't designed so that only elite athletes in perfect shape have a chance of completing the whole course. The inflatable obstacles in the Albuquerque Xtreme Air 5k race bring fun, laughter, and sheer enjoyment to participants while proving that runners don't have to sacrifice fun to get a challenging workout. There are no mud-filled pits or barbed wire crawls to slog through, no grueling military-style challenges designed to test endurance. Instead, participants enjoy a fun-filled workout that's wildly exhilarating rather than exhausting.



Each of the inflatable obstacles offers its own unique challenge. Participants get to experience a real live video-game style workout as they laugh their way through the course, dodging massive swinging balls, scrambling through an inflatable forest, gliding down giant three-story high slides, and much more! Athletes looking to challenge themselves can push it to the limit racing through the Albuquerque Xtreme Air 5K obstacle course at high speed. Casual racers and younger participants can proceed at their own pace over the obstacles for an amazing fun run adventure in a safe environment. All of the inflatable obstacles for this thrilling Albuquerque 5K run are manufactured from top quality materials and securely fastened with high grade steel alloy stakes and sturdy retention straps, with fine mesh netting on the taller obstacles to ensure that safety concerns are never an issue.



Sign up today!



The Albuquerque Xtreme Air 5k race course will be laid out over several dozen acres in beautiful Balloon Fiesta Park, conveniently located on Alameda Boulevard, one mile west of I-25. Best known as the site of the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the park offers expansive grassy fields perfect for enjoying a race day picnic while taking in the stunning view of the Sandia Mountains. Participants who are still raring to go after the race course closes at 2:30 can head over to the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum to enjoy one of the most complete collections of artifacts, images, and stories from the world of Ballooning.



Signing up for the Xtreme Air Albuquerque 5K race is easy, thanks to a convenient online registration process. Racers are urged to sign up as early as possible, since the popular waves sell out early and prices are higher closer to race day. Online registration will close at midnight March 25, 2016, the day before the race, but walk-ins are welcome on the day of the race for any waves that are not sold out. All Access passes are available for serious athletes (and procrastinators!) that allow racers to join any and all waves they choose, even if sold-out. Special team pricing and other perks are available for group registrants, so racers should grab their friends, family, and co-workers to join in the fun!



Participants are strongly advised to pick up their packet the day before on Friday, March 25, 2016. The parking lot opens at Balloon Fiesta Park at 6:15am on Race Day, March 26, 2016. There is ample parking at the park, but traffic can always be a factor so participants are encouraged to arrive at least ninety minutes before their wave, two hours if they need to pick up their packet. Racers will be able to check-in, pick up packets, and sign their wavers starting at 6:30am. Lockers will be available to rent in the Expo Area. Participants must show a photo ID when checking in – no exceptions. The first wave takes off at 8:30 to start a game of race day fun like no other!



Athletes, casual runners, and fun seekers of all ages and physical fitness levels looking for insanely fun 5k races in Albuquerque! Head out to the Albuquerque Xtreme Air Inflatable 5K Obstacle Race on March 26, 2016 to enjoy the most Xhilaratingly fun workout New Mexico has ever hosted!



Sign up today!



About Xtreme Air 5K

As more and more Americans grow bored of the common, conventional runs and marathons that litter the country, there has been a growing demand for a more engaging, entertaining style of run that gives its competitors a chance to blow off-steam and fool around. However, the majority of the obstacle course runs that have sprung up often tout themselves as being elite athletic competitions or pride themselves on being grueling feats pain and endurance. The Xtreme Air 5k breaks free from the norm of obstacle courses by prioritizing one thing above all else - that participants have the most fun and exciting run of their lives! The Xtreme Air 5K custom inflatable obstacle courses are designed to be suitable for people of all ages and levels of fitness to have a blast on!



Visit http://www.xtremeair5k.com/ for more information.