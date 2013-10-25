Exciting New Urban DC Waterfront Neighborhood

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2013 --The Washington Navy Yard, the former shipyard for the US Navy, is the oldest establishment of the US Navy, in operation since the first decade of the 19th century. In 2004, the 42 acre riverfront property site, including several historically protected former industrial buildings, was awarded for redevelopment. In 2007 construction began on several parcels. Today The Yard serves as a ceremonial and administrative center for the US Navy.



The Yards have become one of the most desirable locations for residents in the DC area. Its convenient location is just minutes from DC’s bustling downtown business district, Capitol Hill and numerous federal agency headquarters. In addition, DC’s MetroRail (green line-Navy Yard Station) and MetroBus routes connect The Yards with almost anywhere in town.



The Yards offer expansive conveniences that are continuing to grow as specialty retailers and an array of personal services clamor to this dynamic area. Restaurants include bakery/coffee shops, pubs, Italian, Mexican, Thai, BBQ, sushi and sandwich shops.



During the summer of 2014 a new 50,000 SF, full service Harris Teeter grocery store will open at the corner of M and 4th Streets. Also opening in 2014 is VIDA Fitness. VIDA will offer a 28,000 SF multi-level fitness facility, a salon, spa and penthouse pool and lounge.



Rentals Gone Wild, the DC Apartment Finder Service reports "We're experiencing a high demand for this part of DC." "We are already receiving several calls a day for request to tour several apartments at the Navy Yard."



Residents in The Yard are steps from the National’s baseball stadium and Waterfront Yards Park. Yards Park hosts many activities and events throughout the year. The award-winning park offers a waterfront boardwalk, open green space, an interactive water feature, a dog park and access to the Anacostia Riverwalk trail for jogging and walking.



Residents moving into The Yard can enjoy luxury accommodations that include beautifully landscaped courtyards, roof top pools, concierge services and parking garages. Three sister properties that offer upscale living are only blocks to the Navy Yard Metro Station. Managed by Bozutto Group, 70 Capitol Yards, 100 Capitol Yards and 909 Capitol Yards each offer unique styles that include an array of amenities and cater to different tastes.



Come make The Washington Navy Yard your new home!