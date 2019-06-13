Exclusive Art Cooperation UK Consulate General in Guangzhou Yuyuan Art Museum Collection Boutique Queen's Birthday Celebration

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2019 --On June 11th, the British Consulate General in Guangzhou held a Queen's Birthday Celebration at the Guangzhou Grand Theatre to celebrate the 93rd birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.Shenzhen Yuyuan Art, as the exclusive artistic partner of the British Consulate General in Guangzhou, attended the ceremony.



At the scene, Yuyuan Art displayed its own wisdom coat of arms and some treasures from the collections of the British, and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth, the representatives of the political and business circles attending the event.



At the event, Ms. Mei Kailun, Consul General of the British Consulate General in Guangzhou, presented the honorary certificate of "The British Consulate General in Guangzhou 2019 Queen's Birthday Celebration Exclusive Art Partner" to Ms. Guo Yuli, Chairman of Yuyuan Art.



About YuYuan.art

Shenzhen YuYuan art Investment Group is proud to have the world's leading-edge restoration technology of cultural relics, together with rich resources of reputed artists and art institutes both at home and abroad. With mature management model of European aristocratic art, combined with the local characteristics of Shenzhen, we aims to provide a complete custom service system of international art.



On the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, Shenzhen YuYuan art Investment Group was honoured as "2018 China brand golden tripod award", "the most influential brand of international art customization service" and "China's top ten honest industry brands". Chairwoman, Guo YuLi won the title of "top ten innovative entrepreneurs leading the development of the industry".



On May 6th,2019, on behalf of international art brands of China, Chairwoman Guo YuLi delivered a speech titled "A Beautiful Mind" at Harvard University. On May 8th, entering the United Nations as the sponsor of the UN Declaration on Chinese Brands,YuYuan art signed and read the declaration, promising to abide by integrity, protect environment and conserve energy, adhere to sustainable development, undertake social responsibilities, inherit Chinese culture, and maintain international image of Chinese Brands. The declaration was then retained by the relevant United Nations agencies. Meanwhile,it won"the 2018 to 2019 Influential Brand Award of International Industry"issued by the UN.



