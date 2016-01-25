Exclusive Briefing for Wearables Industry Executives

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2016 --Center Ring Media announced the company's offering of an exclusive executive briefing about the current state of the wearables industry, and an analysis of where the market is headed in 2016 and beyond. The live, online event will held on Thursday, January 28, 2016 at 2 PM Eastern, 11 AM Pacific; a replay will be available to registered participants through Monday, February 1, 2016.



The program will be delivered by Dan Rosenbaum and Alfred Poor. Rosenbaum is president of Center Ring Media and the editor of Wearable Tech Insider, a site that covers the wearables industry in general. Poor is the editor of Health Tech Insider, a site that covers wearables for health and medical applications, as well as related technology.



The content is based on the conversations that Rosenbaum and Poor had with dozens of C-level executives at CES 2016. These contacts include some of the largest (and smallest) companies in the business.



The program will include the following content:



- Exclusive insider perspective about what's next in the wearables industry

- Details about interesting wearable products at CES 2016 that you might have missed

- Why fitness is not the future for wearables -- and what certainly is

- Essential strategic shifts in the wearables industry that are happening right now



After the 60-minute presentation, there will be at least 30 minutes for questions and answers from the participants. All registered participants will also receive an audio recording of the presentation, a written transcript, and a copy of the PowerPoint deck used in the presentation.



The registration fee for this event is $497. For more information or to register, please click here.



About Dan Rosenbaum

An award-winning writer, camera-ready speaker, and 30-year technology journalist, Rosenbaum is a veteran of the news, print, and online publishing businesses with a long history of successfully launching and relaunching major editorial brands in print and online. In addition to serving as president and editor-in-chief of Center Ring Media, he is the Editor of Wearable Tech Insider.



About Alfred Poor

Alfred Poor, PhD, is the editor of Heath Tech Insider. Alfred, who has been fascinated by science and technology from an early age, earned a Biology degree from Harvard. He went on to spend 30 years writing about a wide range of technology topics, including more than 22 years writing for PC Magazine and other major computing titles. Author or co-author of more than a dozen books, he continues to be fascinated by shiny, sparkly things that can make a difference for the better in people's lives.



About Center Ring Media

Based in Brooklyn, Center Ring Media specializes in editorial coverage and content marketing in the hyper-mobility market, including wearable technology, mobile health care and fitness, and assistive technology for seniors.



For more information, visit www.centerringmedia.com.