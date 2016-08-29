Exclusive Chocolate: Solar System Cacao Galaxy

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --A young enterprising sky watcher from LA, Jessica Y has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter seeking support for her luxury solar system chocolate pack Cacao Galaxy. Made with 100% rich Valrhona chocolate, the exclusive gourmet dessert speaks of sweetest universe with every bite.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise $50,000 within September 21, 2016.



"I have always loved to watch the stars since I was a kid but my busy friends could never seem to grasp the beauty of the twinkling wonders. To them, the stars are always 'something far away' and I have always been wondering how to show them the beauty of stars. One night while I was having a chocolate while enjoying the twinkles up above, it just hit me that how wonderful would it be if I could eat this sweet planet? Then started the research and after 6 months of hard work, we are finally ready with our full set of luxury chocolate solar system. We have used Valrhona chocolate here, famous for rich flavor & amazing tastes. But such a unique concept demands solid financial backup and hence the crowdfunding campaign. Your support would be much appreciated", stated Jessica who is looking to spread her love for astronomy in the most delicious way possible.



Cacao Galaxy's chocolate planets are enriched in organic flavor oils & butters. Different planets have been infused with different flavors to ensure versatile package. While Mercury speaks of almond, it is coconut lemon for Venus, orange for Earth, peanut butter for Mars, mint for Jupiter, and so on.



"All the ingredients used in our product have been carefully selected in tune with our strict quality standards. The entire Cacao Galaxy package is handmade for the best personalized attention to every piece. We have used brush strokes for the beautiful scenery illustrations on the planets. We are positive about our luxury gourmet treasures and these are going to be unforgettable gifts whether you are planning a special present for someone dear or looking to pamper yourself. The entire set comes in a lovely jewelry box for the most luxe presentation."



A cool range of perks are waiting for the backers. These include a special Thank You card from Jessica's team, 1 set of Cacao Galaxy and so on. A pledge of $75 would be rewarded with a combo of 1 set of Cacao Galaxy (8 pieces) & 4 Thank You cards while a donation of $100 would mean 2 sets of planet and 8 thank you cards. Donations reaching $130 would be honored with 2 sets of planet, 2 luggage tags and 8 thank you cards. A premium platinum perk package is waiting for a pledge of $1,000, including 10 sets of planet, 10 thank you cards , 4 luggage cards and special benefits from future Cacao Galaxy shop.



To show your support for Cacao Galaxy, visit the campaign here.