Exclusive Mac Flipbook Software Now Updated to Be More Powerful

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2014 --In the bid to make its software most exclusive and full of amazing features, the Flippagemaker software company recently provided a new version of Mac flipbook software. The latest version of this popular software is attracting a number of users all over the world. They are able to present the files in a unique and attractive manner.



The flipbook software is specially intended for the users of Mac who can convert PDF files to page turning books on Mac OS 10.5.6 and above. New software allows users to convert important content to distinctive flipbook format. The software provides a range of layout options for the users to select and present their content.



A recent report confirmed that most of the businesses save their contents in PDF format for purposes such as making product manual, quarterly publication, reports, company brochure and others. With the help of Mac flipbook software, companies can publish their unique contents or files in a more creative way to attract many more customers across the globe. The software offers its users around 30 predesigned and ready to use 3D templates to make their file more attractive. Executives of the company confirm that 500 word file can be converted into flipbooks in a matter of minutes.



The flipbooks made using the same can be viewed on all kinds of devices that include Mac, PC, iPad, iPhone and other Android devices. Users can share their page flip book on social media platforms as well. The software has caught the eyes of a number of technology experts across the world, who considers it as the ultimate tool for marketing content.



About FlipPageMaker Software Co., Ltd

FlipPageMaker Software Co., Ltd. was established in 2008. It’s flip book maker supplier which is known to provide excellent digital printing solutions to the users. The company provides cost effective products for both business and personal purpose.